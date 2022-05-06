news, local-news,

Three brave Denison College Kelso High Campus students are set to part ways with their locks in July as part of a national fundraiser supporting people living with blood cancer. Kelso High Student Representative Council [SRC] members Rosie Butler, Ava Burns and Georgia have each put their hand up to clip their locks on Friday, July 1 for the World's Greatest Shave, raising much needed funds for the Leukaemia Foundation. READ ALSO: Squatting4Survival: Melissa Sullivan squatting to raise funds for PanKind The brave decision from the students has also inspired Kelso High teacher Jude Murphy take part, with the quartet aiming to raise $5000 before the event. Rosie said she was encouraged to take part to not only support a worthwhile cause, but to try out a new look. "I don't really change my hair all that often, so I thought World's Greatest Shave would be an interesting event to take part in," she said. READ ALSO: Where Calare candidates stand on issue of climate change "It's for a great cause and as members of the SRC, we're often looking to get involved with charitable initiatives both around the school and out in the community." Georgia said both her and Rosie already have beanies on standby for the winter months. "The irony is Rosie and I bought the exact same beanie, so great minds think alike," she said. The Kelso High team has already raised close to $2000, with Ava, Georgia and Rosie having each raised hundreds of dollars individually. Ms Murphy said she's thrilled to see the three girls display such enthusiasm and initiative towards the fundraiser. READ ALSO: Who was at the Chifley Police District awards ceremony at the Bathurst RSL "It's a pretty big deal for these girls to make the brave decision to part ways with their locks for charity, and I couldn't be more proud of them," she said. "I too am happy to be taking part, but for me, it's simply a free haircut that'll help support people battling leukaemia and other blood cancers." As a charity event, the World's Greatest Shave has run nationally since 1998, with an estimated 37,500 kilograms of hair removed in that time. To donate, visit the Kelso High fundraising page at worldsgreatestshave.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/09a3acc0-8b76-418d-88c6-61bf9241965d.JPG/r0_190_4487_2725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg