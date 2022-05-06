sport, local-sport,

IT'LL ALL be about youth on Sunday when St Pat's hosts its first ever Peter McDonald Premiership game at home. St Pat's has been on the road for the first three rounds of the competition, away to Parkes Spacemen, Dubbo CYMS and Bathurst Panthers, picking up wins against Parkes and their local rivals. On Sunday, St Pat's welcomes Cowra Magpies to the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and the boys in blue and white will be looking to make it three wins from four starts. READ MORE: And skipper Zac Merritt will be looking towards the youth of the club to make an impact, with the likes of Cooper Neilson starting in the halves, Jackson Vallis making his first starting appearance of the season and Jack O'Neil set to make his first grade debut. "It's our first game at home this season and we're going in with a bit of confidence. We've won two from three and we're hoping to make it three from four this weekend. "We're putting on a young side but a quality side. We're rewarding players that have been playing well. "We're not taking Cowra lightly. They're a quality side but we want to give these young guys a go that have been training hard for the past couple of years. "Cooper Neilson will start in the halves. Jackson Vallis is starting back row, the first time this season he's started. "Jack O'Neil, he's a hooker and he'll come off the bench. He's won an under 18s title at the club under Kev Grimshaw." St Pat's president Gary Goldsmith said he's hoping that a big crowd can get down to Jack Arrow on Sunday for what should be an exciting day of rugby league. "We're playing Cowra, a proud club. I don't think it'll be a calk walk," he said. "They'll be tough in all grades. Marc McLeish [Cowra president] is a smart operator and he'll have them firing in all grades." "Cowra is quality. I've seen some of their guys and they're tough," he said. "They'll turn up and I've seen their games and they compete but we'll be doing the exact same. We'll put our best foot forward and build up some momentum." The day will get underway at 10.30am with the league tag fixture, followed by under 18s at 11.30am and reserve grade at 12.45pm. The main game gets underway at 2.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/054af2ce-40fc-4a75-b656-be23ce327641.JPG/r161_434_5345_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg