Panthers undefeated start to the 2022 Bathurst Netball Association has rolled, as it claimed victory over Bulldogs Verdelho in round two action on Saturday. Panthers coach Di Coombes said her defence played a big roll in claiming the 49-36 win over Bulldogs at the John Matthews Sporting Complex. "It was a good game today. We had our two shooters out sick, so we played really well to get the win. I thought it was a good game," she said. READ MORE: "Our defenders played really well, they were on fire. I thought our defenders Ella Muller, Madi Johnston had great games and so did our young, little shooter Charli Lynch. She was really good in the shooting circle." Panthers have now won two consecutive games to start the season, following an opening round 51-36 win over Superstars United. While Coombes has had to try a few different formations for the opening two matches, she said she's been pleased with how her team has performed in both matches. "I tried a few different players and we had some old ones come back this year," she said. "We've got a fairly young team but we've had a really good start this year. "Overall, everyone in A grade has new faces this year and there's no kind of weakness in the teams, with everyone being able to win on their day. "I was really happy with how we went and we're trying to take it one game at a time." Coombes said her players are thrilled to be back on the court, especially after the 2021 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 lockdown. "They're all happy to be back, especially all the A grade teams," she said. "We've got six teams this year and they're all fairly strong, which is really good. "The girls are just happy to be out there playing and it's nice that we can get a bit of consistency because last year was so up and down, being called out. "It was hard to get that fitness and court play back up, which is really important." In other games in A grade on Saturday, Collegians Mystified picked up its first win of the season against Mana 62-42, while Scots All Saints College went down in a tight affair to Superstars 43-40. After two rounds, Panthers remains the only club undefeated in A grade, while Mana, Bulldogs, Collegians and Superstars all having one game each. Scots All Saints College at yet to winning, losing their first two matches. Round three action will take place on May 14 with Bulldogs playing Mana, Panthers up against SASC and Supercars facing Collegians. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

