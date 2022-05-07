sport, local-sport,

"THEY converted and we didn't." That is how Bathurst City's Erin Cobcroft summed up Saturday's 4-0 Central West Premier League Hockey loss to Orange United. Given that United scored three of its goals from penalty corner plays it was a fair assessment too, the Orange side only just edging out Bathurst City 4-3 when it came to the number of those set attacking pieces. "It seems like they have brushed up a lot on those corners, they were really good and being back there myself, they were pretty hard to defend," Cobcroft said. "They switched things up, it was hard to tell what they were going to do and they had so many skilled players up on the circle it was hard to figure out who it was most likely to go to. "I think the difference between the teams was they converted and we didn't. We had a lot of opportunities, we were just missing that one touch and their goalies played fantastic." The first half at Bob Roach Field saw both sides evenly matched, but it was United who took a 1-0 lead when Isabelle Howarth deflected the ball into the goal from a penalty corner play in the 18th minute. City did create chances too, but just couldn't find the mark - Isabelle Cobcroft denied by a diving save after deflecting a Kirsten Howard pass while Bec Arrow fired just wide from a penalty corner. In the second half it was a similar scenario. It was a case of near things for City - Arrow having an attempt cleared by Phoebe Poole after beating the goalkeeper, while Maggie Thompson's attempted deflection with 90 seconds left went wide. For United there was more joy from penalty corners. Chloe Barrett scored after working a nice one-two variation with Heidi Townsend while Ellen Warner found the mark too. The visitors also scored from the field when Howarth turned and fired in one motion. Though beaten, Cobcroft said it was still pleasing to see that City returned a more cohesive effort than they did in round one against Orange CYMS. "We do have a lot of new players, especially up front and in the midfield area. We do have some leadership up front with Jess [Gardner] and Bec [Arrow], so it will come with time," she said. "That was definitely an improvement. Last week we were struggling to find each other up front and today we did that, it is just about getting that final touch. So who knows? Maybe the next game we get that final touch on it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/a2f9a93a-6a8d-4bfe-919f-8b2141af67f5.JPG/r1141_877_4591_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg