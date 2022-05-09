sport, local-sport,

AN IMPRESSIVE display in front of goal has seen Panorama FC continue its perfect start to the 2022 Western Premier League (WPL) season. The Goats smashed six past the visiting Mudgee Wolves in reply for just one at Proctor Park on Saturday afternoon. The Bathurst club now sits on top of the WPL ladder with four wins from as many matches. While Panorama coach Ricky Guihot was pleased with the overall result, he was disappointed with the first half performance. "The first 45 we were lucky, to be honest. We didn't deserve to go 2-1 up but even when you play your worst football, you just want to get those goals," he said. READ MORE: "We had a lot of improvement in us and you saw that in the second half. "Complacency was the big thing for us in the middle of the week and it's one of those things you can get undone by. We could've easily gone in 2-1 down not 2-1 up at the break." Panorama opened the goal scoring in the 23rd minute when Matt Hobby beat the Mudgee defenders with pace, drew out the goal keeper and got a tap into an empty net. It didn't take Mudgee long to respond, however, as Josh Hurt headed home a goal from a free kick to level the match at 1-all. It looked as if the scores would be locked at 1-all heading into the break before Ryan Campbell scored his first WPL goal three minutes before the break. Campbell would score his second goal just before the hour mark and five minutes later Will Fitzpatrick smashed the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-1. Nathan Davis would go on a great run in the 82nd minute, beating a number of Mudgee defenders before shooting from outside the box and hitting it into the top corner to make it 5-1. Jaiden Culbert would seal Mudgee's fate three minutes from time when he latched onto a Matt Hobby through ball to finish the scoring at 6-1. Having now won all four of the games it's played, Guihot said his team deserve to be where they are on the ladder. "I told them after the start of the game, 'You deserve to be four and oh'. It hasn't happened by luck or chance," he said. "We've scored 13 goals and conceded two in four matches and that happens by hard work not chance. The players deserve it." In other matches, Macquarie United won away at Lithgow Workmen's 1-0, Bathurst '75 drew with Barnstoneworth United 1-all in Orange, Orana Spurs scored a 5-1 win over Parkes and Orange Waratahs crushed local rivals CYMS 6-1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/0ddb2564-586c-45e5-84e3-d7162b91dbd1.JPG/r9_218_3260_2055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg