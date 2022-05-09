news, local-news,

On May 7, 1815, 75 people, including Governor Lachlan Macquarie, shared bumpers of rum and cheered the raising of the British flag to proclaim the Grand Depot military outpost as Bathurst, Australia's first inland settlement. Cut to May 8, 2022, and around the same number of people gathered at the same site, albeit without the rum, to celebrate Bathurst's proclamation, with six new Living Legends and 16 Pillars of Bathurst inductees announced. Proclamation Day, held at Bicentennial Park, recognised Sister Mary Comer, Lyn Cooper, Maureen Markwick, Gloria Packham, Terry Roberts and Paul 'Smithy' Smith as Bathurst's 2022 Living Legends, joining 243 other Bathurstians. The Pillars of Bathurst inductees were as follows: John and George Burns, George Hurford, Drs Roy and Margaret Mulvey, Walter, Gordon and Sam Daymond, Dr Walter Stack, Dr Ralph Cameron, John Ford, Arthur James, Eric Sargeant, John Ireland, Efthemia and Theo Vernardos. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said Proclamation Day is held each year in the same place Governor Macquarie proclaimed the town to not only mark Bathurst's European beginnings, but the region's proud Wiradyuri genesis. READ ALSO: Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces pilot gains an additional $500,000 "This event acknowledges our shared history with the Wiradyuri people, in collaboration with the Bathurst community," Cr Taylor said. Cr Taylor said the event is also an opportunity to recognise Bathurst citizens, past and present, who have gone above and beyond to help the community prosper. "The Living Legends and Pillars of Bathurst inductees have helped shape this community into the vibrant regional centre it is today," he said. READ ALSO: Hospital staffing shortages forcing pregnant women to Orange to give birth "Their determination, dedication and hard work has helped produce the Bathurst we know and love." Christopher Morgan, a local historian who has been the master of ceremonies for Proclamation Day since 2000, said the event never fails to showcase the pride locals share towards Bathurst's multifaceted history. "So much of our region's history is pivoted around the events of 207 years ago," Mr Morgan said. "It led to the tragic displacement of the Wiradyuri people which we're only now, in current timed, starting to understand and show compassion for. "But it's also about the pioneering spirt of the arriving colonists, so we acknowledge both the endurance of our First Nations people and the foundation of modern Bathurst. READ ALSO: Candidates try to find a balance when it comes to religious discrimination Mr Morgan said modern Bathurst continues to be celebrated though the Living Legends and Pillars of Bathurst initiatives. "The Living Legends celebrates our present residents who have contributed tenfold to the Bathurst community, while the Pillars of Bathurst unearths the stories of departed citizens who's contributions inspired the social, cultural and physical growth of the region," he said. This year's Proclamation Day saw the physical completion of the Pillars of Bathurst monument, with the final plaques recognising the 2022 inductees. Local historian Dr Robin McLachlan, who worked with council to create the Pillars of Bathurst project in the lead-up to 2015's bicentenary celebrations, said the 2022 inductees will stand out from the rest, as their plaques are gold, not silver. "We managed to get 16 names on nine plaques, which was a challenge, but it's great to see the physical project complete, and council have done a tremendous job to keep this up," Dr McLachlan said. "These names tell Bathurst's story." Dr McLachlan said future Pillars of Bathurst inductees will be recognised digitally through an archive to be managed by Bathurst Library. "There's still many local stories to tell, and I don't know of any project quite like this anywhere else." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/dcb65491-7f69-47e4-8d61-42a3dc4de981.JPG/r1_355_3470_2315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg