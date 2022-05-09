Bureau of Meteorology forecasting more than 50mm to fall in Bathurst between Wednesday and Sunday
BATHURST is set to be hit by wet weather later this week, with more than 50 millimetres forecast for the city across a five-day spell.
Rain is expected to start falling on Wednesday and go right through to Sunday, with the heaviest falls to be on Thursday, with a 90 per cent chance of up to 25mm.
This will be followed by consecutive days of up to 10mm, before the big falls ease down on Sunday.
READ MORE:
There's also expected to be some windy weather in the coming days, with easterly winds of 15-25km/h on Tuesday, easterly winds of 20-30km/h on Wednesday and easts to northeasterly winds of 20-30km/h on Thursday.
And after a cold start on Monday, where the temperature dropped down to a low of 1.1 degrees at around 6.30am, the morning frosts are expected to be on a hiatus in the next few days too.
It's been forecasted to come down to a low of 7 on Tuesday, 9 on Wednesday, 10 on Thursday, 11 on Friday and Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News