BATHURST is set to be hit by wet weather later this week, with more than 50 millimetres forecast for the city across a five-day spell. Rain is expected to start falling on Wednesday and go right through to Sunday, with the heaviest falls to be on Thursday, with a 90 per cent chance of up to 25mm. This will be followed by consecutive days of up to 10mm, before the big falls ease down on Sunday. READ MORE: There's also expected to be some windy weather in the coming days, with easterly winds of 15-25km/h on Tuesday, easterly winds of 20-30km/h on Wednesday and easts to northeasterly winds of 20-30km/h on Thursday. And after a cold start on Monday, where the temperature dropped down to a low of 1.1 degrees at around 6.30am, the morning frosts are expected to be on a hiatus in the next few days too. It's been forecasted to come down to a low of 7 on Tuesday, 9 on Wednesday, 10 on Thursday, 11 on Friday and Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/d2c613ad-e25f-4843-9f2a-f0b0c89ab50e.jpg/r0_164_3504_2144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg