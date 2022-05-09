Blayney High takes out Rotary's Science and Engineering Challenge

news, local-news,

STUDENTS from across the region came together to learn more about science as part of Rotary's Science and Engineering Challenge at St Stanislaus College last week. Students from Oberon, Blayney High, St Stanislaus, Denison College and MacKillop College were part of the day-long competition, which was presented by the University of Newcastle in partnership with the NSW Office of the Chief Scientist and Engineer. The Science and Engineering Challenge is designed to provide a positive experience of Science and Engineering for students in Year 9 and 10. READ ALSO: Bathurst audio engineer helps Oberon musician remaster cassette recordings After completing some great scientific and engineering feats with a lot of fun along the way, Blayney High School produced the winning effort and progressed on to compete in the State challenge later this year. Jenny White, publicity officer for Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak, said the club extends their gratitude to the teachers, students, volunteers, everyone associated with the challenge. "Thank you especially to Lipman P/L and St Stanislaus for their generous support of this event. "Rotary look forward to assisting in 2023," she said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Living Legend Paul Smith helped design Mount Panorama sign Ms White said the science challenge was just one way Rotary support local youth. The Rotary Club of Bathurst is currently preparing for the annual Rotary Youth Driver Awareness Program (RYDA) which scheduled to take place at Mt Panorama later this month. "The RYDA Program is a Rotary initiative that aims to deliver coordinated, updated and practical road safety information to school students who have recently or are in the process of obtaining their driving license. READ ALSO: Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces pilot gains an additional $500,000 "RYDA provides insight into the behaviour that creates responsible road behaviour for life," she said.

