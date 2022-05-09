news, local-news,

BATHURST 12 Hour fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite drivers at the Town 2 Track this coming Thursday. All drivers from this week's event will participate in event, with their cars to be paraded through town, before having them on display in front of the Bathurst Court House. The event is set to run from 11am-1pm and when the cars are on display, fans will be able to get autographs and photos with their favourite drivers. READ MORE: A free barbecue will be available for those in attendance too. People will also be able to donate on the day to the Prostate Cancer Foundation Porsche, which will be headlined by seven-time Bathurst 1000 champion Craig Lowndes. Around 18,000 Australian men are diagnosed each year with prostate cancer. Over 3300 will die from the disease. "My family has a strong history of Prostate Cancer so it is an issue that has always been close to my heart," Lowndes said. "I have had a long relationship with the Foundation and their efforts to raise awareness about the disease. The Town 2 Track event last ran in the last Bathurst 12 Hour, back in January 2020, which was before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/13b27684-7ea5-4393-a0a4-a52c5b673a8f.jpg/r0_154_3493_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg