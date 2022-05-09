news, local-news,

An $8.6 million solar farm is planned for a site just outside of Geurie, and if approved could power more than 2000 average households per year. The proposed development will cover about 12.6 hectares and consist of about 12,000 solar panels - producing more than twice the electricity currently consumed in Geurie. The proposed site - located about three kilometres south-east of Geurie on The Old Road - is currently used for primary production and has been a paddock used for grazing and cropping. READ MORE: The solar farm developer, ITP Development Pty Ltd, hopes if approved construction will take place over four months starting mid to late 2023. A spokesperson for ITP Development said the project was expected to supply 12,900 megawatts per hour of electricity per year into the local network - which is enough to power about 2150 average Australian homes. "The electricity generated will reduce greenhouse emissions from mains grid electricity by around 5000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year and help Geurie contribute towards meeting Australia's renewable energy targets," the spokesperson said. Up to 50 people are expected to be working on the development site during construction. "We prefer to work with local contractors as much as possible, not only for cost efficiency but also because ITP Development is committed to sustaining local economies and always choosing local wherever possible - it is one of our company values," the spokesperson said. "Apart from hiring machinery locally, we will also be engaging local consultants for the establishment of the project as well as the ongoing maintenance of the site throughout its life of at least 35 years. "This may include local surveyors, earthmoving contractors, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, fabricators, cleaners, waste contractors, landscapers and other available labour hire." According to the development there will be about 135 rows of solar photovoltaic modules that will rotate to rack the sun across the sky from east to west each day. Once operational the site will be unmanned with maintenance expected to be carried out quarterly by two to three people. ITP is a developer of town-scale solar farms in regional Australia designed to match current and future electricity demand. Electricity generated by the system will be directed to the settlement of Geurie via existing electrical infrastructure to contribute to the supply of electricity for use by households and businesses. A decision on the development is expected at the end of May. The developer thanked Dubbo Regional Council and the community for their faith in the project and patience in seeing the development take off. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

