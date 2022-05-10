news, federal-election,

The Western Advocate's Pub Test Panel, which looks at the upcoming federal election with a regional focus, considers the past week of the battle between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese, and who looks likely to win the election from here. The panel includes a mix of people from across Calare including Stuart Pearson, Ingrid Pearson, Brayden Jurd, Mackenzie Hastie, Peter Manwaring, Matt Bayada and Gail Copping. PREVIOUSLY: Pub Test has a look at the pressing issues in the federal election Which leader performed best over the last week? Stuart Pearson [SP]: Neither. Both leaders are swinging a whole lot of dirt at each other without presenting any effective policies. Ingrid Pearson [IP]: Anthony Albanese. Scott Morrison is still denying responsibility for a lot of things and is failing to address pressing issues. Brayden Jurd [BJ]: I can not say either Albanese or Morrison performed better. There just wasn't that connection for me from either side. Mackenzie Hastie [MH]: I'm not particularly impressed with either of them. Peter Manwaring [PM]: Albo for sure, especially with their official launch over the weekend. Matt Bayada [MB]: Craig Kelly from the United Australia Party. Gail Copping [GC]: Albanese put in a better performance than Morrison. PREVIOUSLY: THE PUB TEST | What's on our panel's mind as election looms? What three issues matter most to you this week, and do you feel they were addressed? SP: Economic performance- The Coalition has been heavily campaigning on economic performance, but I don't get the feeling they have a plan for the future, and would rather slander Labor's record. Climate change- Both major parties are slow on the uptake in regards to climate change, as neither will commit to anything but zero emissions by 2050. Social inequality- Neither the Coalition or Labor seem to want to address it, which is a growing concern across numerous electorates. IP: Cost of living- People on pensions are doing it really tough, especially if they're renting, and both major parties need to deliver more in this area. Housing affordability- I don't understand why both major parties are so focused on trying to help people buy a house when renters are getting the short end of the stick. Health- The health sector is being grossly underfunded at a federal level, and the funding they do receive isn't having any effect on solving problems within state health sectors. BJ: The war in Ukraine- No, I don't think it was addressed. Sustainable sources of energy- Labor has some good ideas. The LNP just don't really want to talk about it or see the need for it. I can't work that bit out. I think Labor understand we need to move more towards renewable energy. Preferences- I just want to put a 'one' next to the candidate I want, why do I have to number the others? I don't want to vote for them, I want my 'one' vote going to just the candidate I vote for. MH: Cost of living- It has been addressed this week, from housing to health care to aged care. The Coalition continues its messages of Economic security and Labor continues its promises of lowering the cost of living, both strong messages. PM: Federal ICAC- It's crucial, and Scott Morrison calling ICAC a 'kangaroo court' is simply irresponsible. Climate change- The climate is still essentially being ignored by both major parties. MB: Debt- The only party with a plan to get rid of the trillion-dollar debt is the UAP with its 15 per cent iron ore levy, which will effectively have China, Japan and South Korea pay off our debt. The other parties seem intent to inflate the problem away which is a big problem for anyone on a fixed income. Energy availability- Net zero is a thinly veiled, global governance and depopulation agenda. Expensive and unavailable "green" power for the poor will result in death and sickness. Social credit system/ Central Bank digital currency- Lefties and Greens will push these international bankster programs, which could control what and if you can buy goods. For example, it could prevent you from buying meat due to "environmental reasons". Or turn off your wallet for whistle blowing. GC: Medicine prescriptions to be lowered on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme [PBS]- That's a good sign as we now have an ever increasing ageing population. Tax relief for workers- Everyone needs more money in their take home weekly wages. Affordable housing- I'm still waiting to see if then can help the private renters. in the form of giving us rental relief assistance etc. PREVIOUSLY: Pub Test panel to look at local issues in election Which moment stood out most from this week? SP: None. It was the same, tried and true approach from both Morrison and Albanese. IP: In truth, that's a hard question to answer. BJ: That the two major parties never change. I really do not like our two-party system. MH: Albo's promise to not over-commit and be honest probably struck well with other people. PM: Scomo's attack on ICAC. MB: Pauline Hanson's censored 'please explain' video which points out how certain parties may cheat in this election. GC: None, as per usual at election time. If an election were held today, who would you vote for? Has that changed? SP: I'm leaning towards the independents. IP: I'm still undecided because I want to get my head around the policies rather than the parties. BJ: Kate Hook [Independent]. No, it hasn't changed. MH: I'd vote for Kate Hook. I was tentatively looking at the ALP but have been won over by Kate's drive to put the electorate over career. PM: I would vote for Kate Hook, and yes, it has changed as I previously knew nothing about her. MB: I will vote for the UAP. GC: I still haven't made up my mind as it's early days yet. Who do you think will win? SP: Close call. I think Labor might just get over the line, but it'll go down to the wire with preferences in many seats. I don't know whether there'll be an answer on election night. IP: Labor may have a chance if they get their preferences right. BJ: It's hard to say, I'm still undecided. Last election, I thought Labor, but I was wrong. MH: It's a close call I think, but it's looking like Labor might get the edge in. Young people will be lured by the promise of more affordable housing. Of course, a Hung parliament would always be fun; it means the parties will have to compromise on things and work together. PM: Given the amount of Independents looking likely to take some seats, I think it will be a hung parliament, with Labor probably getting enough support to form government. MB: The Coalition will get more seats than Labor, freedom parties [UAP] will get 10 seats, the independents will get one seat. GC: Too hard to call at this moment. 