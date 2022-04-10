news, local-news, Federal election, in the pub

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next few weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election. But the Western Advocate is also keen to bring our readers the questions, observations and opinions of local voters as they consider the candidates in the countdown to polling day on Saturday, May 21. So, today we introduce our Pub Test panel, a small cross section of our community we have assembled to give us their thoughts on the election campaign as it unfolds. The pub test, of course, is that uniquely Australian term used to describe the general opinion of "everyday" Australians. MAKING NEWS: Each week, we'll ask our Pub Test panel to share their views and, as always, we encourage you to join in the conversation. Tell us what you think in a letter to the editor, using this email address: mail.westernadvocate@austcommunitymedia.com.au "This is a very important federal election that'll determine the direction of Australia for a number of decades. "I'm disappointed there's no Labor candidate for Calare at this stage as they're the natural opposition to the Coalition, but this in turn has created an opening for independents and other minor parties to come through. "I've always been a swing voter, having sided with both conservative and left candidates in the past depending on their policies and personality." "Much like Stuart, I swing my vote towards the person, or the party, who I feel will deliver the best outcome for the community." "An ideal candidate, regardless of their alignment, should be a good listener who displays honesty, integrity and must not be beholden to major donors. Brayden has lived in Bathurst for close to four years now, moving from Harden to study at CSU. Mr Jurd isn't necessarily tied to one particular party, stating: "I vote for who I like the best at the time. Whoever is offering to make our country better and has a clear plan." He did state, however, that his only preference for voting is not voting for the Greens. Mackenzie Hastie has called Bathurst home for six years now, first arriving in the city to study at Charles Sturt University. He's never aligned to any particular party. "I can't say I've voted incredibly consistently with any of the major parties." Pete Manwaring, living in Molong, believes fixing "the important structural stuff, like solving the demise of democracy" will ensure the correct policies will flow from whatever government is in power ... "naive I know," he said. Traditionally a green or labor voter, Mr Manwaring said political donations should be clearly disclosed if relevant to a political vote - "Instagram influencers have to disclose funding, why shouldn't politicians?" - and the establishment of a federal anti-corruption watchdog "with teeth" is a must. Gail has lived in Orange for 50 years and worked in her field for 14 years. She has raised four children, three girls and one son and part of that time was as a single mother. Her children are now all adults and she has six grandchildren. "I vote with a conscience not for the party. I vote for who makes the promises to do better," she said. From Orange, Mr Bayada says the 2022 Federal Election comes down to "basic human freedoms", while other issues that he says deserve attention include developing a full spectrum industrial economy, Government Interference with small business, cheap reliable energy and a world economic forum communism. He's previously voted for the United Australia Party, Citizens Electoral Party and Liberal Democrats ( Libertarian party). "I wouldn't like to see LNP or ALP leaders at all ... they have consistently sold out the interests of Australian People, destroying our industrial and manufacturing capacity since the 1975 Lima Declaration," he said.

