THE TAB Western Regional Championships heats weren't originally on Peter Trevor-Jones' radar but with the way Standandeliver and Burns Bay have been running lately the Bathurst trainer is willing to take a shot. Standandeliver makes a big jump up in grade in the night's opening heat while Burns Bay will look to build upon a promising runner-up finish in Saturday night's Country Series Final at Menangle. Trevor-Jones loves the way Burns Bay has been racing of late but believes a gate seven draw this Wednesday night is going to present a significant hurdle for driver Mat Rue to overcome. "Originally I wasn't going to put them in because I thought it would be too strong for them. But with the consolation also being worth a little bit we thought it'd be crazy not to go in it when it's on your own dunghill," he said. "I've never had a horse that's been so unlucky with barrier draws than Burns Bay. He's starting to get a little bit better now, and usually with the draws they start to average out but we're still waiting for that good one to come his way. "I'll leave the start up to Mat. You can't make too many plans in this game. Burns Bay's plan would be the head forward, because that's the only way he knows, but Mat was on him once from a bad draw and he managed to get him to the one-one and he won it from there." Rue also has the drive on Standandeliver, who Trevor-Jones has plenty of faith in despite the rise in class. "He hasn't had much luck over his last few runs and he's only a 53-graded horse. This is a 70 but it is a random barrier draw so we thought 'Why not'? He stormed home last start when they went 1:55 so I'm pretty happy with him," he said. "He's got a good draw here. The worm might have turned for him. I think he might be a bit of a sneaky place chance here." Racing gets started at 5.07pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

