sport, local-sport,

FROM parading around Bathurst Showground to racing for glory at Menangle Paceway in the space of a week - it's been an interesting week for Kingston Shannon and his trainer McKayler Barnes. Barnes has Kingston Shannon qualified for this Saturday night's $20,000 Club Menangle Country Series Final (1,609 metres) at the Sydney track where he'll chase the biggest win of his career. But prior to that the Blissfull Hall gelding made a brief career change when he was entered as a show horse at the recent Bathurst Royal Show. Barnes was given some encouragement to enter Kingston Shannon into the show and she enjoyed the experience. "When I take him to the races I get comments about how pretty he is and some tell me that he looks more like a show pony and not a racehorse," she said. "Jude Frisby gave me the idea. I was talking to her and she asked 'Why don't you give it a go'? It was great. It was something different that I haven't done before, and we both had to get a bit dressed up. "It's great to know that he can have a life in this after racing." Barnes and Kingston Shannon picked up a first place ribbon for their efforts at the show, and they would love to emulate that finish on the Sydney track this Saturday night. Kingston Shannon is the only horse that Barnes trains and he's certainly been a solid performer for her since she took over the job last year. Five of his eight career starts have been with the Bathurst trainer. Kingston Shannon comes to Menangle in consistent form, picking up four placings in his last six starts without finding a victory. He's drawn well in gate two for the final, with a stack of Bathurst-trained opponents also lining up for a shot at the prize. "It's probably the biggest race of his career so he'll be going over the ready to give the best that he can," Barnes said. "I think he's a good chance in it because he's just dropped back to this grade. Amanda [Turnbull] will be on him too and I know she'll be able to get the best out of him. "He's been the best horse ever for me. He can be a little bit naughty but they all have their tricks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/17b94343-18d2-4210-bb35-a9b4241eb8d6.jpeg/r0_345_562_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg