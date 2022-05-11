RE: Take them down: Council directs candidates to remove signs from trees" Western Advocate, (May 4) I have driven across the electorate of Calare several times in recent weeks. I gave up counting the election posters nailed to trees for Nationals' candidate Andrew Gee when my tally reached into the hundreds. ("Take them down: Council directs candidates to remove signs from trees" WA, May 4) In explaining this breach of the law which has led Bathurst council and others to order the removal of all candidates' illegal posters, Mr Gee told the Western Advocate his breaches were the result of youthful inexperience: "We've got a lot of young, enthusiastic campaign workers out there ..." he said. It is possible Mr Gee has an army of youthful volunteers lacking experience and supervision. What is clear is that these volunteers are extraordinarily accomplished at using extension ladders on the shoulder of busy highways and arterial routes. What is less clear is how Mr Gee, who has also been driving back and forth across Calare campaigning, failed to see these volunteers or their handiwork and direct them to stop - or even better, remove the offending signs. For the record, I have in recent weeks put up scores of campaign signs in Orange for the Independent candidate for Calare Kate Hook. With one exception, where I asked for, and was granted, equal space for Kate on a shop wall beside Mr Gee's poster, every single sign has been put up on private property at the request of the resident. Perhaps that's the real reason Mr Gee's poster campaign is being fought in the tree-tops on public land in Calare.

