BATHURST Regional Council has written to candidates contesting the upcoming federal election demanding promotional materials be removed from trees. With the federal election just weeks away, signage is popping up all over the city, however, not all of it complies with the current legislation. A spokesperson for Bathurst Regional Council said election signs are regulated under the Election Act 2017 and State Environmental Planning Policy 2008. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A chance to meet and question your federal election candidates This, among other things, prohibits the placement of posters on trees; on footpath areas; or on any structure within a road reserve. The spokesperson said council has received a large number of complaints and enquiries, particularly relating to the placement of signs on trees. "It has been alleged many are being nailed into trees or otherwise risking damage to street trees," they said. "We have requested the removal of signs from trees or other public infrastructure as soon as practical. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mac one of many to hit the ground running "We will only impound signage where there is an immediate danger or obstruction to the public." Sitting member, Andrew Gee, whose signs have been nailed to trees across the city put the breach down to young campaign workers. "We've got a lot of young, enthusiastic campaign workers out there, but we'll work with the council on that issue and meet any concerns that they have," he said. One Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker said she will take signage down if requested. She said she has received letters before and followed their direction, but said "the trees will heal." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Proposal for heavy vehicle service station and warehouse in Kelso "We're not putting them in with screws, we're putting them in with nails that aren't going to cause too much damage. Trees get taken out by bushfires and they regenerate. They're very good. "We ensure that when we remove our signs that we remove the nail with it as well and our signage will be down a week after the election," she said. "People ignore the rule anyway. We took our signage down after the first letter we received, which was from Mid Western Council. "All my signage came down and then a day later another candidate's signage went up on all the trees and they're still there. They would have received the same letter I received."

