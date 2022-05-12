Bathurst prostate cancer group finds a new way to offer support

community,

INFORMAL catch-ups will be the way forward for the Bathurst District Prostate Cancer Support Group, which in the past has struggled to find new members. The group will hold its first meeting in this style on Tuesday, May 17. Each month, the group will meet informally for a meal, fellowship and a chat to enable the sharing of experiences and information for any man or woman who wants to attend. There will be no formal business, executives, fundraising or guest speakers, and those attending the meeting won't be expected to commit to the group. From time to time the group might meet differently and sometimes information about prostate cancer will be available. The conveners of meetings will be Pat and John Trollor, who have been involved with prostate cancer support groups since 1999. It is hoped that the change will make it easier for men with prostate cancer and their partners to come along to benefit from being with those who have been on their journey with prostate cancer. "While doctors are the experts in the disease, members of the group are the experts of the experience," Mr Trollor said. "... Many men and their partners have benefitted from coming to our group to meet those who have survived this journey and are willing to share the wisdom of their experience with others." Although the group is changing how it meets, it will remain affiliated with the peak body for prostate cancer information, research and support, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

