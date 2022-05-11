Staff ratios the top priority for Bathurst nurses after inquiry

news, local-news,

NURSES and midwives in Bathurst want to see staffing numbers improve following a parliamentary health inquiry. The findings of the parliamentary inquiry into health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote NSW were released last week. The final report showed serious deficiencies across the state and made 44 recommendations to improve outcomes for people outside of metropolitan areas. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Kathi Hamilton, the president of the Bathurst Hospital branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA), said the key thing to improve outcomes is to boost staffing numbers. It has been a major talking point in recent months, with nurses and midwives going on strike on two occasions. Ms Hamilton said the messages from the strike have been reflected in the findings of the inquiry. "We're hoping we're being heard more. We've definitely being heard from this inquiry, that there definitely has to be an improvement, and from a Bathurst perspective we definitely need to have safer staff ratios," she said. "It will help entice more people into the profession and it will also help keep staff." During recent strikes nurses have called for ratios of one-to-four on hospital wards and a midwife-to-patient ratio of one-to-three. Ms Hamilton also agreed with comments made by NSWNMA general secretary Brett Holmes and assistant general secretary Shaye Candish in response to the final report from the inquiry. "Regional communities deserve access to the best health care possible regardless of where people choose to live. The NSW government must acknowledge it has a duty to deliver safe care for rural and regional patients," Ms Candish said. "Nursing and midwifery understaffing in rural and regional health must change. The poor skills mix issues must change. The lack of enough clinical nurse and midwifery educators to provide supervision and mentoring must change."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/97689f3a-92a3-4d0f-9a7c-3cb5353d3a9b.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg