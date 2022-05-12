Advocating for change for Tilly, and every other child

news, local-news, Tilly, suicide, Emma Mason

A BATHURST mum who lost her teenage daughter to suicide after years of relentless bullying has met with politicians, online experts and student representatives in a bid to engender cultural change. Solicitor, Emma Mason, met with key stakeholders and policy makers in Sydney on Monday where the first of a series of talks was held to address the issue of schoolyard and online bullying. Ms Mason's daughter, Tilly Rosewarne, tragically died by suicide in February this year, and her family have now pledged to do all they can to save other young teenagers from the torment Tilly suffered at the hands of others. Ms Mason said about 45 leaders in the educational sphere across non government, government, Catholic and independent schools, students representative bodies, Google, Meta and Snapchat attended the meeting. The anti-bullying round table was led by Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and worked towards creating a working party in Tilly's honour. READ MORE: "This is the beginning of what needs to happen," Ms Mason said. "It was quite effective at getting together people and making connections. "I put together a list of things I want done, and I did that to tell them what I want so they have something to work on." Ms Mason said she put together the suggestions to articulate Tilly's experience, and agitate for change. She said the student representatives that were at the meeting were strong on saying the group need student input. She said she felt the gathering really listed to what she had to say. "And not just because of the horrific nature of my story and, in fact, Tilly's story." She said she asked them to carry Tilly in their hearts as they moved forward. "To step away from empire building and ego partisan approaches. Just focus on what changes they can engender, because they are the shining lights," she said. Ms Mason said the roundtable will meet in the near future to discuss the group's strategic plan. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/84233bc8-5695-46d7-ac4c-24df1edb0934.PNG/r0_88_755_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg