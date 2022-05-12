sport, bathurst-1000-news,

Race fans had the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favourite drivers at Track to Town on Thursday. While the wet conditions were far from ideal, all the cars that were set to feature in Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour were on display in front of the court house, with drivers meeting fans and getting posters and memorabilia signed. Broc Feeney was one of the drivers that was meeting fans on Thursday, the 19-year-old having previously raced at the 12 Hour in 2020, winning the invitational class with Aaron Cameron and Nick Percat. READ MORE: Feeney said he's excited to be racing at the endurance race once again. "I raced back in 2020 in the invitational class, so I got a bit of a taste of the 12 Hour. "To be racing outright in an AMG is pretty exciting. "I suppose we'll see how we go through practice [to see if we can have a chance of winning], but we're a pretty competitive car. We've got some great drivers, but the weather is expected to be up and down. "I think you'll have to get through the first 10 hours before we can see where we'll end up." At this year's 12 Hour, Feeney will be racing with 2021 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and Malaysian Prince Jefri Ibrahim in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. Having enjoyed some success in the Super2 Series, Feeney has made the move up to Supercars on a full-time basis, where he's enjoyed success. Feeney finished second in the second race of the Tasmania SuperSprint, while finishing with the fastest lap in the second race of Sydney SuperNight. Feeney said the Bathurst 12 Hour is great practice for the Bathurst 1000. "Obviously the Bathurst 1000 as a V8 driver, it's like our grand final. The Bathurst 12 Hour is a great practice for that but it's also a massive event," he said. "There's some European drivers out here this weekend, which is really exciting for us Aussies to compare ourselves. "Obviously the 12 Hour is like double the length of the Bathurst 1000, so there's plenty of track time for me, which is what I'm looking forward to. "Working together with the other two drivers, hopefully we can stand together on the podium at the end." The Bathurst 12 Hour field bursts into life tomorrow with four practice sessions on Friday. The program will include one session held in the evening to give the field their first taste of night time running in anticipation of more than 90-minutes of racing on Sunday morning before sunrise. Friday's action will be covered via live audio commentary at Radio-show.co.uk and live timing, with links to both available via the Bathurst 12 hour website www.bathurst12hour.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

