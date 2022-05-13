sport, local-sport,

IT'S a game which will mark former Socceroo Nathan Burns' Western Premier League debut, but will Bathurst '75s match against Lithgow Workmen's FC on Saturday also mark a turning point? While Bathurst '75 has gone undefeated through five rounds of competition, the players have struggled for consistency with two wins and three draws. The Bathurst side has put together some slick midfield movements and clinical attacking plays, but as was the case in last week's 1-all draw against Barnstoneworth United, there have also been times when retaining possession has been a struggle. "It's being able to play at that good level for longer periods. When we play short and use our midfield and they find spaces in that midfield in-between the lines, in-between players, we can face forward and play forward, we look good," Bathurst '75 co-coach Mark Comerford said. "But we just don't do it enough, we don't do it consistently. "I have no doubt if we play well on the day we can be up there with the top three or four sides, but we've got to get it week to week and we've got to have it for long periods in games and that's the thing at the moment that's killing us." READ MORE: Bathurst '75 lacks purpose but escapes with a draw against Barnstoneworth READ MORE: Burns agrees to be part of Bathurst '75s Western Premier League campaign READ MORE: Bathurst '75 forces a 2-all with Western Premier League rivals Orana Spurs Having Burns will add quality to '75s line-up - the Blayney native earned 25 caps for the Socceroos - and Comerford hopes he will also bring composure and instil some self belief in his new team-mates. Belief is something that Comerford knows can help '75 in its quest for victory not just over Lithgow this Saturday night at Proctor Park, but over the next month before the bye. "In the next four weeks we play Lithgow, Parkes, Dubbo Macquarie and Waratahs, so the next four weeks are pretty critical for us to nail down some consistency and get some really good results and make sure we have some confidence," Comerford said. "It's just a matter of if we believe and if we can get those little things right, if we get those little things right we'll be hard to beat. "The upside is we haven't lost a game, the downside is we've had three draws and we haven't kept a clean sheet all year. For us there's things we need to look at and see how we can be better." Saturday's game kicks off at 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/6c854f23-c941-463e-b746-cd1fc2b5cf2b.jpg/r0_59_1577_950_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg