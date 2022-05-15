sport, local-sport,

SARAH White scored a double, Danielle Fisher produced the match-winner, but it was Stephanie Hinds who was the real hero for Souths on Saturday. The goalkeeper produced a sublime performance at Bob Roach Field to help her side to a 3-2 Central West Premier League Hockey win over Orange United. It was the second win in succession for Souths and has the two blues sitting third on the ladder. "She was under a lot of pressure in the first quarter and she saved our bacon quite a bit," Souths coach Scott Hanrahan said of Hines. "She was amazing today." As Hanrahan indicated, United applied plenty of pressure in the opening quarter, the Orange side keen to build on their 4-0 win over Bathurst City a week earlier. United's first shot came just 60 seconds into the contest and while it was wide of the mark, they continued to pile the pressure on Souths. Five minutes later Hinds was called into action as United earned the first penalty corner of the match. She shut down that play and two more set plays which followed in quick succession. Hinds made more saves as the quarter unfolded, Souths defender Daisy Morrissey also strong as the two blues absorbed wave after wave of United attack. Souths' first real opportunity came with two minutes left in the first quarter and it very nearly resulted in a goal, Sam Brown's attempt hitting the post. READ ALSO: Shiels clocks fastest Combined Sedans lap of the Bathurst round READ ALSO: CSU's 20-19 New Holland Cup win over Parkes feels like a grand final success READ ALSO: Defensive attitude helps Panthers to big win over Orange Hawks The sides headed to quarter-time locked at nil-all, but it was clear momentum lay with United. Souths needed to lift. They did. Five minutes into the second quarter Souths earned a penalty corner and from the set play Sarah White found the mark. That effort boosted the two blues and they continued to press in attack. Just under four minutes out from half-time White struck again, this time finding the mark with a tomahawk. United still had its chances, a short corner going wide while 60 seconds out from the break Hinds again came up with a brilliant block. "I think we really lifted in the second quarter. Our strongest quarter was our second," Hanrahan said. "We started a little prematurely in our warm up and I think that played into the slower start that we had, but easy fix for future weeks." During the half-time break, Hanrahan implored his side to maintain their intensity. "Sometimes when you get a few goals up you can become complacent, so it was about starting fresh, as if the game was nil-all, fighting just as much as you would at the start of the game," he said. "And they delivered, they fought 'til the end." Fight Souths did as United came at them hard in the second half. Three minutes into the third quarter United opened its account. A Chloe Barrett intercept led to a Zoe Tattersall goal, taking the score to 2-1. Both Souths and United had more penalty corner plays, but neither team could convert and it paved the way for a tense final quarter. With 12 minutes of the game remaining United locked it up at 2-all as Isabelle Howarth scored. However, from the restart Souths' Brown carried the ball straight into the circle and linked with Fisher who found the mark to put the hosts back in front. But there was more drama to come. United had two more penalty corner plays, enjoyed a period of a one-person advantage after Fisher was carded and Hinds again produced some excellent blocks. "They scrambled in defence, they worked together," Hanrahan said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/603a3e23-ea05-4d49-a32d-89677ea15e1a.jpeg/r582_620_3584_2316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg