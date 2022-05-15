news, local-news,

A local soccer club enjoyed a successful Bathurst 12 Hour on the weekend, selling hot food and drinks to race fans to raise money. Bathurst City Red Tops Soccer Club has been selling food at the top of Mount Panorama every chance it gets and club secretary Margaret Higgins said it's great to receive such support from the motorcar fans. The money the club makes through selling food at the different Mount Panorama race events during the year goes towards keeping their fees low and encouraging more people to join. "The race fans really support the locals, they really do," Ms Higgins said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It keeps our fees low but if we have families that are struggling we can say come and talk to us and we'll see what we can work out. "There's nothing better than keeping the kids off the street and in sport." After missing some events due to COVID, Ms Higgins said it's great to be back interacting with fans and raising money for the club. With the race events growing so much over the years, the local soccer club is hoping to raise some money to put towards renovating their building at the top of the mount. "It's so great, people come up and say 'oh it's so good see you back' ... we're looking at doing some renos and extending," Ms Higgins said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/49f5c172-a6ec-440d-b50d-17c43ce7ecfc.JPG/r0_179_5787_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg