Health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza as the colder weather arrives. As the winter months approach, the risk of catching viral illnesses is likely to increase and a Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) spokesperson said it's important people take simple steps in keeping everyone safe. "It's up to all of us to reduce our risk of illness, so we encourage everyone in our communities to be prepared and take simple steps to help avoid catching or passing on winter illnesses, which will also help protect the people around them and our healthcare services and workers," they said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, along with getting your Influenza vaccine as soon as possible, is the easiest step we can all take to protect ourselves during the colder months. "We encourage everyone to visit their local GP, Pharmacy or Aboriginal Medical Service to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and their Influenza vaccinations, as soon as possible." Other steps people can all take to protect themselves include: A mobile vaccination clinic at the Kelso Community Hub will offer both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-6pm. No appointments are needed.

