ST PAT'S showed that their full strength team is something to be feared this women's Central West Premier League Hockey season after they dispatched the defending champion CYMS side 4-0 on Saturday. A consistently strong Saints performance saw the visiting side put away one goal in each quarter of the game, building their chances off the back of another strong defensive effort. Paige Hay picked up a double from the field, with Lily Kable getting on the board as well as Mish Somers from a penalty corner. Saints coach Bec Clayton said the execution from her side was almost flawless. "I'm very happy with that performance. We were missing five players in our last match and we had them all back for this game, and that's a huge help. Some of the passing we had in this game was just phenomenal," she said. "In the last game against Lithgow I was still really happy after that 2-0 loss because we were so defensively strong, and then to keep CYMS scoreless with more great defence was great. "We scored in the first few minutes, which really set us up, though we probably missed a few easy ones. That's okay in a 4-0 win but we'll need to put those away in closer games." Clayton said her side appeared to have CYMS covered in every aspect of the game on Saturday. "I think it was really across the park. We did everything at a high level. Our fitness was great," she said. "I thought our effort off the ball was super good as well, and that makes a big difference. We just kept finding sticks all day." The margin of victory helped St Pat's go into the general bye sitting second on the ladder, level with the third-placed Souths on eight points. Lithgow Panthers lead the way on 10 points.

