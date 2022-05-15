sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Bulldogs produced some of their best football of the Blowes Cup season to date when they made a late fightback to win Saturday's game away to the Forbes Platypi 31-24. Several late tries for the Bulldogs across a strong final 15 minutes of play saw the side claim valuable maximum points from the tough away trip. Bulldogs skipper Peter Fitzsimmons said it was one of the most encouraging performances of the year so far for his side. "Playing away at Forbes is a whole different story. We knew what style of play to expect from them and what they'd throw our way but to stop it you've really got to put in a lot of effort and step up," he said. "We've got a ew injuries so we have a fairly young side at the moment who haven't played a whole lot of footy, so it's not so much about the result but about them putting the effort in." That desire was something missing during the previous round's loss to Cowra, where the Bulldogs almost went a full half without scoring a point. Bulldogs certainly came out much better in the contest against the Platypi and we were able to go try for try with their opponents for most of the match. Fitzsimmons said that competitive start to Saturday's game helped to give Bulldogs a lot of belief when things got tougher. "We learned some lessons from that game against Cowra. We can't afford to be giving teams a leg up and then draw it all back at the end. We didn't score the first points in this one either but our effort was a lot better," he said. "The last 15 minutes things started to turn in our favour. The rain forced the game to slow down and we were able to get a roll on. We started to get the pick and drives that we wanted and we ended up scoring a try off that. "I think this will end up being an important win for us because I think Forbes are capable of knocking over Emus this year and I'll think they'll give Cowra a good contest next time around."

