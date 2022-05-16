sport, local-sport,

THE perfect run has come to an end for Panorama FC in Western Premier League but the Goats still remain unbeaten through five rounds after Saturday's 1-all draw away to Barnstoneworth United. It's the first time Panorama have dropped points in what's been a brilliant season for the Bathurst club, as Barnies forced the Goats to work hard to find an equalising goal. Barnies' Dylan Halls capitalised on a Panorama error inside their own 18 yard box before Jaiden Culbert was able to hit back before half-time. The second half was mostly contested through the midfield, with neither side having many clear cut opportunities on goal. Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said the solemn mood after the game shows that his side continue to hold themselves to a high standard after their excellent start to 2022. "If you had walked into our changeroom you would have thought the boys had been pumped five or six nil. They were down on themselves, but that's the type of attitude we're looking for," he said. "It's hard to ever go through a competitive arena by winning all your games in season. The bubble was going to burst at some point. "Now the test is how do they react? Do we get the numbers there and do we get the guys putting in to right what happened and get themselves back on their winning ways? "We now see whether they're up to it or not." Guihot said Barnies should be given credit for the way they played. "It was probably frustrating for our guys that they didn't get all the points but I wouldn't say they were frustrated with the way they played," he said. "We've never had much success playing Barnies, especially over there. They seem to be a side that just matches up really well with us, no matter who we have in the side or how well they played, so credit to them. "They fought tooth and nail and had a few opportunities. We had a couple of chances too, with one hitting the crossbar, but it's just one of those things. We still picked up a point away, on a ground where we have struggled previously. "They gave it everything they had on the day and it just wasn't enough, so you go back to the training paddock on Tuesday and Thursday and come out and get the points next weekend." It's now a Bathurst 1-2 on the Western Premier League ladder. Panorama sit on 13 points and '75s on 12 points, but the latter has an extra game to their name. "We're 13 points now from a possible 15, and if I told the boys at the start of the season that they'd be on 13 after five rounds I don't think they would have believed me," Guihot said. "And we've conceded three goals and scored 14 over those five matches. You can't be disappointed with that. "I like that they still have the desire to be better."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/12d24b15-6197-40b3-8a1f-a54bf4cd1796.JPG/r496_113_2821_1427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg