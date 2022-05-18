news, local-news,

A NEW art mural at Bathurst's home of soccer has been completed by a local artist. Callum Hotham created his artwork on the weekend fn May 7-8 on the side of a storage shed, with the mural displaying a close-in shot of a boot and football. Hotham, who has already created a number of artworks in Bathurst and in Sydney, was thrilled to have brought his idea to life at Proctor Park. READ MORE: "I was contacted by the former [Bathurst District Football] president Andrew Speed and he was all for me doing something like this," he said. "I was lucky enough to have the opportunity. "I spent the whole weekend making it, probably three and a half days all up actually and I probably used up to 30-40 cans." Mr Hotham said he's hoping to inspire more artists in Bathurst to create similar works. Recently, Mr Hotham was asked to spray paint a mural for Habitat Media in Paddington, featuring sporting legend Shane Warne. Originally based in Bathurst, Hotham moved to Sydney for cricket, where he's enjoyed some success with Western Suburbs in first grade, scoring two half centuries last season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8d031947-ec8d-4d09-996e-14a2d3e8550b.png/r0_49_1017_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg