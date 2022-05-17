Aeroplane Jelly jingle's long-forgotten link to Bathurst

news, local-news,

AEROPLANE Jelly has been a household name across Australia for decades, but the famous dessert also has a strong link to Bathurst. The Aeroplane Jelly jingle was coined in the 1930s by Albert Lenertz, who was born in Kelso way back in 1891. Sarah Swift, who will be speaking at Bathurst District Historical Society's May muster on Thursday, discovered the fact when she was going through the society's archives. READ MORE: "Albert Lenertz actually wrote a song about Newtown in 1923 and I used to live there. When I moved to Bathurst, I realised he was also from Bathurst," he said. "Since volunteering at the society, I realised his children also donated the sheet music for the song." Lenertz also had a connection with Ben Chifley, his brother Peter working with former Australian Prime Minister on the railway as a junior clerk from 1909-1915. Ms Swift said a descendant of Lenertz will be attending her talk, as well as the great niece of the girl who sung on the originally recording of the jingle. The society's May muster will be held at the Bathurst Uniting Church activities hall on William Street, getting underway at 7.30pm. The talk will be followed by a light supper with Aeroplane Jelly. Gold coin donations will be accepted on the night.

