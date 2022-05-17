Real Estate Institute of NSW to visit Bathurst

news, local-news,

Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW) is visiting Bathurst to brief industry representatives and business people on the state of the market and what the future holds. REINSW CEO Tim McKibbin, President Peter Matthews, research experts from REA Group and industry insiders will visit Rydges Mount Panorama on Thursday, May 19, to brief people on how the local real estate has evolved and the factors set to influence the future. "Between the pandemic, recent natural disasters, prevailing affordability concerns, a critical lack of rental accommodation and a shortage or properties to buy, many regional markets across New South Wales find themselves on a knife-edge," Mr McKibbon said. READ MORE: "Real estate plays a critical role in propping up the state's economic health, more than any other industry, and for this to continue, there are several critical issues which must be addressed. "Everyone deserves a roof over their head but the housing crisis requires coordination from Governments at all levels. "Local Governments have a major role to play to support new housing supply and give people choice, especially as many Sydneysiders look to establish a new life in the regions." According to REA Group, in the Bathurst local government area the median price of a property has increased by 27 per cent over the last 12 months, well above the 21 per cent seen in greater Sydney. Rent growth has also been stronger, up nine per cent in Bathurst compared to two per cent in greater Sydney. The REINSW is taking its 2022 Roadshow across NSW to key regional and metropolitan markets. The REINSW team will undertake new training and education for its members and meet with local stakeholders to discuss the current real estate reforms set to shape the future of the state's largest industry. The REINSW is the peak industry body for real estate agents and property professionals in NSW. Established in 1910, it represents more than 2000 agencies across the real estate industry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/2372feca-07af-4917-a4e3-759561db8269.jpg/r0_475_2000_1605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg