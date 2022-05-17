news, local-news,

It might be an important part of Raglan but that hasn't stopped the Raglan Community Hall from being broken into and vandalised twice in one week. The hall is used regularly by locals for a number of important milestones and resident Graeme Stapleton has been involved with the hall committee for a number of years. Mr Stapleton said it's a shame to see people damaging and disrespecting such a significant part of the community they live in and it needs to stop. "It's very disappointing," Mr Stapleton said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We've been in Raglan about 40 years now and we've been helping out with the school and the hall ever since." He said the first vandalism incident occurred on Sunday evening, on May 8, with the second incident taking place the following Saturday evening, May 14. Among the damage caused by the culprits included damage to the weight bars on the awnings outside of the hall, which have large dints in them from being hit with a hard object and one awning has a broken weight bar and a large rip in the fabric. The damage inside of the hall has resulted from the fire extinguishers being emptied out, with the powder from inside the extinguisher sprayed all over the floor of the hall and throughout the kitchen. He said both incidents were deflating for everyone involved and both vandalism incidents appeared to be crimes of opportunity. "It's just senseless vandalism," Mr Stapleton said. Not only has Mr Stapleton had to get the fire extinguisher refilled twice in a week, but the community hall recently spent $300 on having the carpets done. Mr Stapleton said it looks like they'll now have to get them done again after the vandalism. The Raglan Community Hall is used by the community for a number of occasions including weddings, birthday parties, christenings and for other religious ceremonies on Sundays. The hall is important to the Raglan community and Mr Stapleton wants the reckless vandalism to stop. "We just want people to respect it, it took us 10 years to build this," he said, adding there is a real sense of community ownership to the building. "Most people in Raglan contributed in some way to building it." Mr Stapleton is urging anyone who knows anything about the recent vandalism to contact Bathurst Police Station or Crime Stoppers. He said an incident report has been lodged regarding the first incident on Sunday, May 8, and Mr Stapleton said he is about to report the second incident to authorities. A representative from the Chifley Police District said while officers do their own canvassing after reports like this are received, they are still asking the public for additional information to help with the investigation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/b045c655-a0d3-488e-82c2-e717e35cbe40.JPG/r0_46_4176_2405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg