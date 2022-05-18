sport, local-sport,

SEMI-FINAL locked at 2-all, contact lens missing from his left eye, Fletcher Norris wins the ball off an ACT rival and goes on to score the goal which puts Bathurst into a gold medal match at the Hockey NSW Under 18s State Championships. It was an inspirational moment at Moorebank but by no means the only one Norris provided his team-mates during the three days of the championships. He illustrated why he was named in the NSW under 21 blues squad earlier this month as he shone for Bathurst and picked up player of the championship honours for division two. Even experienced Bathurst coach Kent Bestwick was impressed with Norris' semi-final goal. "He was just walking out and his left contact lens fell out a little bit. I said to him 'What's going on?' He took it out, threw it on the ground, ran straight out, ran 35 yards and tomahawked it over the top of the keeper," Bestwick said. "I couldn't believe it. As soo as it happened I yelled out 'Hey Fletch, how about you take the other one [lens] out'. READ MORE: Norris is named in Hockey Australia 2022 Men's Futures Squad READ MORE: Norris' New South Wales State team claims silver at under 18s men's hockey titles "Fletch scored three or four goals [in total] and all the other kids stepped up and scored goals off the back of Fletch. "He got player of the tournament and deservedly so. He could have gone and played for someone else but he came back and played for us and the kids fed off him and learned from him."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/3d5b6fdc-e05d-4e3f-8acb-5d2af890a51c.JPG/r0_416_1536_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg