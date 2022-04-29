sport, local-sport,

HE'S shone for St Pat's, for Bathurst and for New South Wales, and now Fletcher Norris has been earmarked as a future Olympian. Norris has been named in the Hockey Australia 2022 Men's Futures Squad, the talented Saint one of 38 players to get the nod after impressing at the recent Australian Under 18 Championships in Cairns. Though Norris is no stranger to state representation, the Futures Program and under 18 age group is the first time players are nationally identified. The significance of those named in the squads is pertinent with the green and gold runway of major sporting events over the next decade, highlighted by the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria and 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Norris and his fellow Futures athletes, who were selected by legendary Kookaburras duo turned national pathways technical leads Mark Hager and Mark Knowles, will be nearing and then in their prime come the 2028 and 2032 Olympic campaigns. Hager and Knowles know the importance of nurturing and developing these potential stars of the future and giving them the best opportunity to succeed to maintain Australia's standing among the best hockey nations in the world. READ MORE: Norris' New South Wales State team claims silver at under 18s men's hockey titles READ MORE: New coaches for Souths, same goal of Premier League finals action READ MORE: Bec Clayton returns to coach her beloved Saints in 2022 Central West Premier League "What we shared in the education session we held with players and parents in Cairns is that this age group is absolutely vital for our growth towards LA in 2028 and 2032 in Brisbane," Knowles said. "What we know from the data is that the average age of an Olympic medallist in hockey is 26.8 years, so these players are in the age criteria when it comes to medalling in LA and Brisbane." Norris will now take part in a six-stage program that includes individual athlete performance planning, online technical and tactical sessions, dual career, mental health and well-being, and a training camp in Canberra in October. "We feel that over the next 12 months these players will get enough touch points to know how important they are to us without overloading them as we know the majority are in Year 11 and 12 at school," Knowles said. The Futures Squad players will also be kept in mind when it comes to selection for the Men's and Junior Word Cup in December 2023 and the following edition in 2025.

/images/transform/v1/resize/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e514d1a3-d176-4e6d-857a-142fc00443a4.jpg/w1200_h678_fcrop.jpg