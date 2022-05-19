community,

PLAYERS and supporters of one of Bathurst's most historic sporting clubs will come together this weekend. Bathurst Railway RLFC will host a club reunion on Friday and Saturday, where ex-players and fans are encouraged to come along to a number of events. Ex-Railway footballer Robert Taylor is expecting a big turnout at all events. "We'll have an informal get-together at the leagues club on Friday, from about 5.30pm," he said. READ MORE: "On Saturday morning around 11-11.30, we'll congregate at Harris Park. That's in association with Royce Simmons' walk, to welcome in across the line. Royce obviously played in Group 10 against Railway." Mr Simmons, a Gooloogong native who played for Cowra Magpies before breaking through at the Sydney competition with Penrith, started his Dementia Australia fundraising walk earlier this week. Mr Simmons is expected to participate in the Railway festivities for the rest of the day, as well as making a guest appearance at a Men of League charity golf day on Sunday. "From there, we'll adjourn to the Railway Hotel for a refreshment and a photo shoot. That'll be about 1.30pm," Mr Taylor continued. "We'll congregate at Carrington Park by 3.15pm for the Panthers and Cowra match. At the conclusion of the game, we'll adjourn up to the leagues club sportsman's bar for some refreshments. "There the jumpers that were worn - Panthers will be playing in Railway jumpers - will be auctioned off. The proceeds will go 50 to Dementia and 50 per cent going to Bathurst junior league clubs. "We were meant to start this in 2020, being 40 years since the 1980 premiership. We had to delay it to 2021, which tied in with 40 years since our 1981 win. Obviously COVID-19 stopped that." Railway is one of the most successful Group 10 Rugby League first grade teams of all time, having won nine premierships and never losing a single grand final. Railway also won one Clayton Cup in 1950, a trophy that is awarded to the NSW country rugby league club with the best overall record for the season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/9eaa63cc-67b0-4883-86ed-d87d6e054ac3.jpg/r81_76_3004_1727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg