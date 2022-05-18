sport, local-sport,

CSU Mungoes are hoping for plenty of passionate support at this Saturday's ladies and families day at Diggings Oval, where both the men's and women's sides are looking to get back to their winning ways in Woodbridge Cup. Mungoes are asking as many family members as possible to be a part of the action at Bathurst, with the Mungals kicking off the day from 1.40pm. There's been plenty of buzz around the Mungoes camp after their two teams made solid starts to the new Woodbridge Cup era - both winning their first two matches - but losses to Manildra last weekend have shown the club what it will take to match it with the best in the league. Mungoes president Lily Walsh said it's a day that the club always looks for to each season. "We're definitely hoping that Condo will also bring a good crowd over and that our team's friends, families and people from around the university come down to watch as well," she said. "We don't like know what Condobolin are like so it's going to be great to get the chance to go up against their teams. "We'll be wearing pink socks this weekend to represent ladies and families day. We'll have the canteen open all day and we'll be having a presentation at Panthers after the games to do 3-2-1s and best and fairest awards and inviting all families to that. Having dominated the New Era Cup for years on end, the CSU Mungals league tag side found themselves in the rare losing position last round, going down 22-6 to the Rhinos. It was similarly difficult for the men who went down 38-4 in their game. That's hardly a disgrace for CSU considering that Manildra were widely expected to be one of the powerhouse teams this season in both the men's and women's competitions. They currently top both ladders with unbeaten records. This Saturday shapes up as a huge day for the league tag competition in particular, as fourth-placed CSU take on the second-placed Condobolin Rams - the only team other than Manildra yet to lose a game. Meanwhile, the Rhinos face third-placed Orange United this weekend. The men's match could be one that delivers on the offensive side of things, as the Rams side went down 42-34 to Oberon Tigers last round in a high scoring contest. While it's still early in the season Walsh said it's exciting to see the Mungoes team being so competitive in a new environment. "Overall everyone's really enjoying the new competition so far, especially when you're getting something new and different each week," she said. "We always have something new to work on after each game. I also think the atmosphere is really good. Woodbridge have been really great and communication has been great between the clubs." CSU also have their Old Mungoes Day penned in for June 25 this year. This Saturday's men's match will follow the women's game at 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/041fb2c0-dcb5-4d75-9b3f-71499b0deefd.JPG/r9_0_3296_1857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg