THE thought of Panorama FC's attack being something that's a 'work in progress' is probably not comforting for their Western Premier League rivals, especially this Saturday's opponents Dubbo Macquarie United FC. That's the view Goats striker Jaiden Culbert has about Panorama's WPL campaign, which has featured four wins and a draw to date. Culbert said that the team's defence has laid the platform for success but there's added focus going towards getting the Panorama attack to take the step to the next level. "Ricky and Tony had a good look at our team over the off-season and the rest of the competition, and it's been a competition that's been through a bit of a goal-scoring frenzy over the last couple of years," he said. "We've really focused on defence this year and it's been paying dividends at the moment. "Because of that focus, our shape in defence is taking charge, so now we're trying to work on our attack a little bit more. "We've got a great attacking team with the likes of Ryan Campbell, Matty Hobby, Peakers [Ryan Peacock], Paul [Long] and Will [Fitzpatrick] so we didn't have to worry about our attack a lot when we're starting. "Now we're building that a little more into our training and really build ourselves into an all-round great team." With the talent Panorama brought into their side from the 2021 Western NSW FC squad it was expected that the team could take the next step. Not only have those new players added an extra dynamic to the side on both ends of the field, the returning core group have taken no time at all to gel with them. "It's not really been a surprise to be honest. It's more a feeling of 'Finally we are where we should be'. We've had the team over the last couple of years to take the competition on but we just haven't turned up on the field every week," Culbert said. "We're really feeling like we're making progress. A couple of new heads are certainly making an impact every week, but I think the last couple of years we've just been complacent and expected that the team will win automatically and be better than everyone else, when really the competition is quite tough. "We had a great off-season. I'd say our fitness is an area where we've improved the most, and I think that showed in our win over Mudgee. We're scoring goals in the 90th minute and we just keep on going." Culbert said the team can't afford any complacency against a Macquarie side chasing their second win of the season. "They've lost a couple of key players like Connor Crain and their number one keeper Bryce Deaton may have been injured the other day, so they might be a bit wounded," he said. "They'll always be a tough competition but we'll go in trying to put them to sword and take them on like we did against the other Dubbo teams and show what Panorama's got this year." Panorama and Macquarie will kick-off from 3pm at Proctor Park.

