Disagreements between Elgin Energy and neighbouring landholders are continuing to muddy the waters regarding a proposed 60-megawatt solar farm at Glanmire, 4.5 kilometres from Raglan. The project, which was first proposed in late 2020, is currently in the process of preparing an environmental impact statement [EIS] after a series of studies and community engagement were carried out. But the Glanmire Action Group, who also opposed a similar proposal from Photon Energy for a Brewongle solar farm in 2017, has continued to oppose Elgin's proposed project on the grounds it will reportedly ruin productive agricultural land. Glanmire Action Group spokesperson Peter Hennessy said the group would rather see solar farm projects committed to within the Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone [REZ] identified by the state government. "We wholeheartedly disagree with Elgin's assessment that the site isn't of the highest quality agricultural land, and stand by our view that such a proposal would be a detriment to local agriculture, future town planning and the economy," Mr Hennessy said. "We're by no means against renewable energy, we just want to protect prime cultivation land from what we view as inappropriate use." The group met with Elgin representatives, including general manager of Australian operations Tim Averill, for a final consultation session on Wednesday prior to the submission of the EIS. The meeting soon descended into a war of words between Elgin and Glanmire Action Group representatives regarding the suitability of the project. Mr Averill said he was disappointed with the way the information session unfolded: "As we host these sessions for the purpose of respectful discussion on projects, with a key focus on working through stakeholder concerns." Mr Averill said Elgin has given Glanmire residents every opportunity to discuss any concerns, and has welcomed the Action Group's feedback on multiple occasions. "We have provided the Glanmire Action Group with detailed information on the project, and have welcomed any opportunity for constructive feedback and criticism." According to Elgin, the proposed solar farm, if approved, would have the capacity to power 24,000 NSW homes, create 150 jobs during the construction phase and contribute to progress towards the NSW government renewable energy targets: a 50 per cent cut from 2005 levels.

