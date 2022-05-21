news, federal-election,

KATE Hook has cast her vote in the federal election ahead of a full day visiting polling centres around the electorate. The independent candidate for the seat of Calare stopped by the St Stephen's Presbyterian Church Hall in Bathurst just after 8.30am. READ MORE: Last words from Calare candidates as election day arrives She said she spent the eve of election day going over her strategy, having a chamomile tea and trying to get some sleep. "I'm feeling excited," she said after casting her vote. "It's been such a wonderful community-driven campaign. I really feel it's the community's campaign, not my campaign. "We've got almost 700 active volunteers out there today covering all the booths across Calare and that's come from a group of maybe 15 people about 18 months ago who thought this might be a good idea to seek independent representation on behalf of the community. It's just been wonderful to see it grow." Ms Hook is eager to meet with voters throughout the day. "Some people really haven't made up their mind until they come, so it is important for me to be open to chatting," she said. "I think I've put the message out enough on my social media and other channels to say to people that this is a really critical election this year. We've got to get things right on climate, we've got to get things right on integrity in politics, and hopefully that message has sunk in." Polling booths across Calare will be open until 6pm on election day. A map of polling places in the electorate can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/8ce6665d-628e-4817-afc2-bc7f4088f4fe.JPG/r0_300_5568_3446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg