Democracy sausage: Support Bathurst South Public School as you vote

ELECTION day is not just about picking which party to put your support behind. Numerous community groups are taking the opportunity to fundraise for worthy causes while they have the attention of the public. Bathurst South Public School has embraced the democracy sausage tradition and is holding a barbecue and raffle at the school, which today is serving as one of the Calare polling booths. The fundraiser has been organised by the school's P & C, with parents and past students of the school on deck to help out. Voters are able to get their democracy sausage from the school until around 2.30pm. P & C member Gemma Luck said the raffle was being supported by multiple local businesses who had donated prizes: B Town BBQ, Unify Skin and Laser Clinic, Unify Private Studio, Art and Chemistry, Bourke's Wholesale Fruit and Veg, and Sisa's candles and more. Money raised from the barbecue and raffle will be used by the P & C to support the school. "This school's great," P & C member Gemma Luck said. Sandra Scott, another parent helping at the fundraiser, said the P & C uses money it raises to purchase things to improve the school experience for students, such as new water bubblers and a ninja course. "We're always trying to improve it," she said.

