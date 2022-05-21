Count is on: Early lead for Gee an hour after polls close in Calare

news, federal-election,

COUNTING is under way to see who will secure the seat of Calare following today's federal election. As of about 7pm, incumbent Andrew Gee of The Nationals was leading with 52 per cent of the overall first preference votes. Calare has been held by The Nationals since 2007 and is considered a safe seat for the party. Coming in behind Mr Gee is Kate Hook, an independent candidate that has been backed by Climate 200. READ MORE: Calare independent candidate Kate Hook casts her vote in Bathurst Ms Hook currently holds 20 per cent of the first preference votes. Labor's Sarah Elliott is positioned third in the race for Calare, with 12 per cent of the first preferences. One Nation's Stacey Whittaker has about eight per cent of the first preference vote, while Adam Jannis of the United Australia Party has attracted 3.89 per cent and The Greens' Kay Nankervis 3.87 per cent. Mr Gee is well ahead in the two candidate preferred vote and has seen a 1.34 per cent swing in his favour. There are 121,564 enrolled voters in Calare and around 13,500 formal votes have so far been counted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/be84bbea-5a3c-4b81-b405-c720b7eed571.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg