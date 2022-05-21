sport, local-sport,

YOU could set your watch to the reliable defensive performances of Prakash Titheradge, but on Saturday he also pulled out the unusual for St Pat's. Titheradge scored himself a rare goal to help the Saints to 4-1 win over Central West Premier League Hockey rivals Orange Wanderers at Bob Roach Field. Even more unusual was that Titheradge saved the Saints from a total shutout when it came to penalty corner conversions - he was the only player in blue and white to score from eight attempts. It was something that both the defender himself and co-captain Riley Hanrahan were able to have a chuckle about at full-time. "Our penalty corners, oh I know, at least we got one of them," Hanrahan smiled. Though Hanrahan would've liked his side to be more clinical from the set play and inside the attacking circle in general, he was pleased enough to come away with the win. He was also delighted to see the Saints blood more young talents in the Central West competition. "We had three debutants today, three boys came in and they were really good I thought - Logan Speers, Seth Norris and Will Daymond. "It's great to see there's that progression for them with their hockey, they're stepping up now, which is really good. "I was pretty happy with the win. I thought the boys in the back passed it around well, like we built up a lot of pressure which is what we really wanted to do, it's what Niel [coach Niel Howard] asked us to do at the start." . While Wanderers spent a bulk of the hour-long contest in defence mode, goalkeeper Patrick Baine made sure the Orange side still had moments for the highlights reel. READ MORE: Norris is impressing at local, state and national level READ MORE: Bathurst under 18s place second in division two at Hockey NSW state titles READ MORE: Bestwick's got goals, a medal and some slick skills too He made a string of sharp blocks, the first coming off a Shane Conroy penalty corner drag flick. Baine also turned away bullets from Cody Sherman and Brandon Lloyd as the game unfolded. Still, the pure weight of possession the Saints enjoyed meant they scored in each quarter of the match. Ollie Bestwick scored the opener in the sixth minute after nice lead up work from Blake Davis and by half-time it was 2-0 thanks to the touch of Titheradge. While the Saints had their initial attempt from a penalty corner play blocked, the star defender had followed in on the right post and put the deflection away. First-gamer Logan Speers played a role in goal three, working the ball down the right wing and into the circle before laying off to a team-mate. The ball ended up on the stick of Tyler Willott who powered home. Wanderers were the next to strike when Logan Dolbel scored off their first attacking chance of the match - a penalty corner. But a Saints win never looked in doubt and Hanrahan iced the performance with a tick under three minutes left.

