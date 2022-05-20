sport, local-sport,

HE has been touted as a future star of Australian hockey, but when it comes to Bathurst hockey Fletcher Norris already holds absolute weapon status. Over the past two months the St Pat's talent has won silver at the national titles as a member of the NSW under 18s side, helped the Bathurst under 18s to division two silver at state, and earned selection in the NSW under 21 blues team. "It's been everything going on. I pretty much got back from nationals and then got an email saying I was in the 21s squad, so the weekend straight after we had the trials down in Cronulla," Norris said. "Then I've been going to Ryde training and games as well, then the second [21s] trial came two weeks after the first, so it's been pretty hectic." Last weekend was the state championships where Norris was an inspiration for his Bathurst team-mates. He was named player of the tournament in division two, but Norris was more pleased with what Bathurst did as a whole. "It's always good to recognised with something like that, but I think that was just on the back of our team, we were the talk of the tournament.," he said. "I was pretty impressed and proud of all the younger ones. I counted and there were about four of us who were of under 18s age and then everyone else was either 15 or below. "Then to only do it with 11 people too, we probably shouldn't have made the final because we were up against some pretty good opposition, but we just kept grinding away, everyone kept showing up. "Ellie [Bestwick] did her ankle in the semi-final which meant we played half the semi with 10 people and we knew she wouldn't be right for the whole final. so we were prepared to play with 10. But then in the first two minutes Rueben [Martin-Clark] goes down with a broken face." READ MORE: Norris is named division two's best at Hockey NSW under 18 State Championships READ MORE: Bathurst under 18s place second in division two at Hockey NSW state titles READ MORE: Bestwick's got goals, a medal and some slick skills too The pair of silver medals is something Norris is proud of, but the biggest honour was being named in the Hockey Australia 2022 Men's Futures Squad. As the name indicates, it means Norris has been earmarked as a future Australia representative. "The two guys that selected it were Mark Knowles and Mark Hager and they both played for the Kookaburras, so it's pretty good to get recognised by those sort of guys," he said. "I was pretty stoked, it's only a select few that get put in that. Knowing that all the hard work is starting to pay off is pretty good. "We get specialist skills sessions - like there's one on drag flicking, goal scoring and another on goalkeeping, which obviously I'm not going to. "So there's those then there's the camp in October when we're at the AIS for a couple of days." On a club level Norris is playing for Ryde and when his schedule permits, he also hopes to play for Pat's in the Central West Premier League Hockey competition. "Pat's, they still look pretty strong this year, not much has changed," Norris said. "I'm still hoping to get a couple of games in because Setho my brother is coming into premier league and my cousin Will Daymond as well. "They [Pat's] wanted me to play this weekend because it's going to be both their debuts, but I've got to go down to Sydney which is a bit of a shame." Norris said that both his brother, who is two years younger, and Daymond are versatile players but will probably be deployed in attack. It's an attack that will need to click to avoid an upset loss to an Orange side which is yet to post a win. "You always seem to have to grind out a win against them, everyone sort of says 'We should win this one', but they're not a bad side," Norris said. Saturday's match between the Saints and Wanderers will be played at Bob Roach Field from 1.50pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

