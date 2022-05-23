sport, local-sport,

THE Bathurst Bulldogs might be the heavyweights of the Ferguson Cup, but on Saturday Orange City's women showed they are the big improvers. The round four match at Ashwood Park on Saturday between the two had the expected result - a Bulldogs victory - but Orange City spirits were certainly high when the final whistle sounded. The final score read 26-5. It was in stark contrast to the last time the two sides met in August 2021, when Bulldogs were clinical in posting a 74-0 win. Bulldogs skipper Mel Waterford, who crossed for a double on Saturday, was full of praise for her rivals. Despite the hosts enjoying around 80 percent of the possession, the Lions' commitment never waivered and they certainly matched Bulldogs in terms of physicality. "They've done well, they put a bit of commitment in over the summer, they've got some new girls in their team who have come across from Emus and are going pretty well," Waterford said. "They were definitely hitting the rucks today, they were over the ball and they punished us if we weren't quick enough to the breakdowns. "It was a pretty physical game, there were big hits from both sides and whenever you have big hits, it does disrupt your ball a little bit." READ MORE: Electric start leads Bathurst Bulldogs to big Blowes Cup win over Lions READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs stage first Women's and Junior Girls Rugby Academy sessions READ MORE: CSU struggles to string together phases in New Holland Cup loss to Narromine While Bulldogs have scored a host of tries this season by spreading the ball wide and using the pace of their backs - in particular Jacinta Windsor - to create space, the Lions in the main nullified this tactic. Such is her talent Windsor still crossed twice - one a 60 metre effort after Bulldogs pilfered Lions ball, the other as she ran onto a Teagan Miller kick which bounced just inside the sideline. However, Bulldogs looked most dangerous when running the ball hard up the middle of the ruck through their forwards. Waterford and Daisy Morrissey in particular made good yards. Waterford scored Bulldogs' opener in the sixth minute and while her side pushed out to a 19-0 lead, the Lions finished the half strong. An Alicia Earsman line break and good support from captain Holly Jones carried them inside Bulldogs' 22 and on the stroke of half-time, fullback Lily Bone crossed in the left corner. In the second half the only points came from a strong Waterford run and Sarah Coleman's subsequent conversion. A proud Jones said the match felt like a win for City given the way they shut down phase after phase of Bulldogs' attack. "I don't think the scoreboard reflects how we played at all, but in saying that, the scoreboard today compared to last year was frigging amazing," she said. "Our defence was a highlight of our game I reckon, keeping their points low, we did unreal. "Our ball security and execution too has just blown me away. I feel great, it's a win to me."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/db43a3aa-1669-489e-8d20-1e41dd142ee2.JPG/r1237_581_2956_1552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg