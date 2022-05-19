sport, local-sport,

DEVELOPING rugby union talents and providing pathways for them - it's something Josh Murphy is deeply passionate about and it's a passion that is now benefitting Bathurst. Murphy was a driving force behind the establishment of the Bathurst Bulldogs Women's and Junior Girls Rugby Academy, a program that held its first sessions this week. Those who attended benefitted from Murphy's experience - he ran development programs and coached the inaugural women's side at West Harbour before moving to Bathurst. "Bathurst didn't have a junior women's development program yet," he said. "There were external clubs like Sydney Uni coming out and offering their services out here for their own programs, but that was a little more selective. "So you have to figure out how to develop it within your own community. Targeting girls from 12 and up allows us to develop a pathway within Bathurst and then they can play in school comps. "The school comps will then help development until they're of an age to play seniors for the Bulldogs. It's a gross development across the whole board." While the numbers who attend the academy sessions will no doubt grow as the program continues, Murphy is happy with the response he's got thus far. READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs women are helping to build for the future READ ALSO: Indigneous round carries special meaning for Bathurst Giant Trindall READ ALSO: Norris scores a cracker, wins player of the tournament gong "There's a lot of interest, mainly from parents who think 'Excellent, here's something else for my kid to get involved with'. But what we have also seen is a lot of support from existing junior players who are keen to come and learn more," he said. "We've also had our senior girls reach out to schools and other places they have been involved with too, and hopefully we'll have some of them transition to our club by the end of the year." The Bulldogs' Ferguson Cup team is already a powerhouse of rugby in Central West, Murphy having been impressed by what he has witnessed. With the help of the academy, he's hoping that standard can not only been maintained but improved in seasons to come. "The standard is really good. The previous women's team I coached was from the ground up, so no experience, not one person had played. Going from that to coming out here and seeing existing representative players, players who have played anywhere from Sydney to all around country, it's great," he said. "There's also a difference in facilities to develop the players. Bulldogs very much have got a great facility to supply development." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

