A host of students from across the Bathurst region gained a welcome insight into potential health and community services pathways last Friday as part of a careers day at the local Charles Sturt University [CSU] campus. The event, hosted by CSU alongside Training Services NSW, saw around 100 students in attendance, with a view to provide information around the benefits and rewards associated with a career in health and community services. READ ALSO: Bathurst VIEW Club calling on the community to volunteer for a good cause Training Services NSW Regional Industry Education Partnerships senior project officer Jacquie Smith said the event was held to show students there's more to the sector than being a nurse or a doctor. "We invited representatives from a range of different sectors, including allied health, universities, TAFE and local employers, to give students a diverse insight into the role and purpose of the sector," Ms Smith said. "The event included a series of immersive, hands-on activities- such as how to take blood pressure, administer CPR and check blood sugar- which allowed students to actively engage in situations commonplace with the career path. READ ALSO: 'It'll probably get worse before it gets better': Bathurst motorists see 15 cent increase on fuel in past four weeks The careers day featured exhibits from CSU, Western Sydney University, University of Sydney, VERTO, Orange Aboriginal Medical Service and the Western NSW Local Health District. With the challenges currently facing the regional health sector, Ms Smith said the day has hopefully encouraged more local students to consider a career in the field. READ ALSO: Charles Sturt University pollinator gardens starting to make a difference "The students were greeted by a host of guest speakers who discussed how working in the sector can be a rewarding experience," she said. "When you hear stories such as a physiotherapist helping a person walk and socialise again after a major accident or a paramedic always out and about, it stresses the endless possibilities a health-based career can bring." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

