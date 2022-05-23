sport, local-sport,

A chance to see how one of the best do it. That's how Orange City is reflecting on Saturday's Blowes Cup fixture against Bathurst Bulldogs as the latter proved too strong with a 43-5 victory. Facing the dominant Bulldogs at home has never been an easy task with City hooker Josh Tremain saying they were simple too good. "They're a strong side, they played an up tempo style of footy and we couldn't keep pace with them, it was frustrating a few of the guys which got us a fair run of penalties which didn't help," he said. "They were too strong in the set piece and we fell apart there a bit which was disappointing." While it wasn't a great day out for the Lions, a positive came in the form of youngster Aden Fraser. Having played all four games on the wing before Saturday, Fraser was moved into outside centre and managed to cross the line for City's only try. "He's starting to play very well, he made quite a few breaks and I thought he carried the ball really well," Tremain said. "There was a bit of a re-shuffle there, Markus (Burton) went into five-eighth which made a difference. Markus went well, his kicking game was outstanding but we just didn't chase his kicks hard enough, it was pretty lacklustre at times but he certainly played a very strong game at five-eighth." READ MORE: CSU struggles to string together phases in New Holland Cup loss to Narromine READ MORE: Bulldogs get the win, but Orange City earn respect in Ferguson Cup match READ MORE: Electric start leads Bathurst Bulldogs to big Blowes Cup win over Lions With the first round of fixtures completed now, Tremain believes a consistent performance for 80-minutes is key to City's chances of scoring its first win. "We're playing well in patches and playing good footy for 30 minutes but it's just not enough to win games at this level," he said. "I've been pretty impressed with most of the (new) boys that have played first grade, they've certainly mixed it around so come mid-section of the draw and the back end hopefully that'll pay dividends. "Now we've played everyone, we know where the comp is at, know what to do and now we just need to get out there and make it happen. "We're five rounds down, we've seen everyone and Bulldogs played a very Super Rugby style - they're quick and you've got to keep on your toes against them. "There was a lot of quick taps off penalties, they're very elusive and one backline play they scored off I was very impressed, it was a rep level of a play, they've been coached well and pulled it off well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

