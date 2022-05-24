Energy from Waste proposal appears dead as Toole announces EPA decision on controversial plan

news, local-news,

The NSW Environment Protection Authority rejected a proposed Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at the Old Wallerawang Power Station on Tuesday morning, May 24. The confirmation came via a social media post by NSW deputy premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole. "I can confirm that the EPA has reviewed all submissions received in relation to the Energy from Waste and has now informed both Lithgow City Council and the proponents that the Wallerawang Business Park will not be included in the plan and therefore, unable to proceed," the post read. The post comes just days after both Paul Toole and the EPA said they were not aware of any applications from Greenspot for any such project. The Mercury understands that the proposed plan that would burn Sydney's rubbish on the site owned by Greenspot, west of Lithgow, appears to be put to bed. The Mercury reached out to the EPA and Greenspot for additional comment. READ MORE: Mr Toole stated in his post that Lithgow City Council had been made aware of the EPA's rejection, however after speaking with mayor Maree Statham and deputy mayor Cass Coleman the Mercury understands the councillors were still waiting for more information as of late Tuesday morning. Cr Statham said couldn't assume anything until she heard more information from Greespot and the EPA. "I think the main thing we've got to consider here is we need as much information as possible, at this stage I feel the information could be more, but I don't disagree with what has happened today," she said. "The more information that Greenspot and the EPA supplies and the public require, the better off everyone's going to be." Despite being informed through social media, Cr Coleman said she welcomed the news from the NSW EPA. "I've always believed we are better than this, we deserve better than this and we should insist on better than this. "As one of the councillors who voted to stop the inclusion of the site, I don't think it should have ever been considered it wasn't something we wanted, it's not good for Lithgow and clearly the EPA agree," she said. She also acknowledged the Tourism and Trash community group who collected 1800 signatures on an online petition to fight the project. "That demonstrates the community did not want it, that's not a drop in the ocean, that's a lot of people," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/dad810b1-02ab-446d-aa1e-a1ec99190e55.png/r0_123_2048_1280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg