IF Cameron Sargeant's passion for success wasn't evident when he made four consecutive tackles in the dying seconds of Friday night's Group 10 Junior Rugby League under 15s match, then it was most certainly clear when he led the team song in the sheds. The St Pat's five-eighth and his team-mates were in full voice as they celebrated their 20-10 win over the Bloomfield Wildcats at Jack Arrow Oval. It was the first time in two years they'd beaten their Orange rivals. "It was a big effort from him [Sargeant], he was making a lot of metres up the middle too," Pat's coach Kris Kennedy said of his playmaker's performance. But Sargeant, who also played a role in the match-winning try, wasn't the only Saint to produce something special under lights on Friday night to upset the Wildcats. Second rower Ethan Madden amassed a huge amount of metres gained, fullback Tyler Murphy was elusive and as a whole the side was much improved in defence. "They were a bit quite at the start, but the game came along and they put in the sort of effort I want to see at the end of the game," Kennedy said. READ MORE: CSU Mungoes come from 14 points down to draw with Condobolin READ MORE: Somers boots after the siren goal to save her Saints READ MORE: Panthers roll like a freight train while wearing Railway colours "There was a big tackle that lifted them. They all got up after that, they were getting up off the line, then there was another big tackle with 30 seconds to go to take them [Wildcats] over the sideline. "We practiced a lot at training getting off the line, that was something we took away from last weekend because we were doing a lot of back-pedalling. "It was really good to see them doing what we'd practiced at training. We held them out at the end there when it mattered. "They'll grow a heap of confidence out of that." It was some good defence from Saints winger Cody Alexander which proved the catalyst for the opening try. He put his Bloomfield opposite into touch inside his own half and from the set which followed, a sweeping back line movement finished in Murphy scoring. Bloomfield then sent the kick-off out on the full to put the Saints in attack once more. Again they came up with points, this time Logan Constable the scorer. But Bloomfield's winning run against the Saints had been formed for a reason - the Wildcats had plenty of talent within their ranks. Fullback Jase Edwards got them on the board and Dylan Onley - who's kicking game was super impressive - added the extras. That made it 8-6 at the break. The Saints scored first in the second half, Murphy then Harrison Knight making good yards in consecutive plays before the ball was shifted left for Brett Aynsely-Hahn to score. The Hawks came up with a quick reply via Andy Wise and Onley's sideline conversion attempt struck the upright but bounced away to leave it 14-10. The telling moment came with five minutes left when a great counter-attacking run from Sargeant carried the Saints within striking distance. They capitalised on the field position as Knight scored and Murphy's successful conversion made it 20-10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

