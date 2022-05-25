news, local-news,

SHE overcame horrific, life-threating injuries in the first year of her life and now this tough little ginger cat called Sago is looking for her loving forever home. Sago was brought to Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital by an elderly man who had been feeding her for a number of weeks and was unable to find her owners. Veterinary nurse Karissa Spindler said Sago had not been eating when she was brought in, so they took her for further observation. It was when giving Sago a bath that Ms Spindler found two large and unusual looking lumps on the side of her body. Having never seen this before, the veterinary clinic performed an ultrasound and the findings were astonishing; one lump containing intestines and the other containing kittens. "We think she's either been kicked or picked up and shaken by a dog so hard it's caused two tears in her abdominal wall," Ms Spindler said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Because of those tears, the intestines had squeezed through one hole and part of her uterus had gone through the other hole and then ruptured, the kittens had popped out and were just floating around in her abdomen. "We were 'Like how is this cat still alive and still being so friendly?'." After discovering the extent of her injuries, Ms Spindler said she was prepared to take on Sago through her organisation, Little Paws Orphan Rescue. The expensive surgery to save Sago's life was made possible by donations from supporters of Little Paws and Rosebuds Cat Rescue, as well as a generous discount offered by Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital. After two and a half hours on the operating table and a week in recovery, Sago went home with Ms Spindler, who is now looking for a forever home for the friendly cat. Ms Spindler said Sago is very different to most cats and generally wants a family to love. She is very affectionate and has a whole life ahead of her provided she finds the right household. "She's a fantastic cat; she's playful but placid and she loves my three-year-old daughter, so I think she would be fine in any home," Ms Spindler said. "She'll greet you when you get home from work, she'll sleep on the bed, if you're on the lounge she's on your lap. She'll play fetch with the balls and toys." Ms Spindler said Sago's story is a great reminder for locals to microchip their pets and keep the information updated. If it wasn't for the kind man who cared for Sago before taking her to the vet, her future would be looking very different. Those interested in adopting Sago are encouraged to contact Little Paws Orphan Rescue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

