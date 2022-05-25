Elderly man taken to Orange Hospital after car rolls over at railway crossing

news, local-news,

A 90 year old Blayney man has been taken to Orange Health Service after a single vehicle accident near the railway crossing on Adelaide Street Blayney. A spokesman for NSW Police said that the accident occurred following the driver having an as yet unidentified seizure or sneezing event and hitting the guard rail surrounding the safety barriers next to the railway lines. With the passenger side wheel damaged by the impact of the guard rail the Subaru Forester then rolled onto its roof after hitting the kerb. The spokesman said that the driver had received only superficial injuries and was being taken to hospital for observations.

